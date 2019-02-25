Attorney for Jerry Sandusky vows to take fight to state supreme court

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Jerry Sandsuky is fighting for a new trial and pledging to take his case to the State Supreme Court.
At a news conference Monday morning, Sandusky’s attorney, Al Lindsay, said he’s preparing the legal filing now.
Among the issues of appeal will be those of Sandusky's victims who underwent special therapy sessions to recall their abuse cases. Lindsay says, prosecutors did not disclose the therapy until the victims testified in trial, giving Sandusky's original attorneys very little time to prepare a defense.
Lindsay also criticized Sandusky's former attorney, Joseph Amendola, and called into question the credibility of many involved in the trail including former Penn State grad assistant Mike McQueary.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court recently ordered that Sandusky should be resentenced in Centre County court.
Sandusky is currently serving a 30-to-60-year sentence after being convicted on more than 40 child abuse charges.
