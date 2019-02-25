PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man has been charged in relation to a prostitution ring in South Florida that made headlines last week for the alleged involvement of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Channel 11 has reviewed the police report that alleges Mark Bope solicited prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spay on Jan. 17.
Police have charged more than 100 people in relation to the alleged prostitution and human trafficking ring.
Last week this made headlines when Patriots owner Robert Kraft was named as one of the alleged customers.
This is a breaking story. We are continuing to review the police paperwork and will have a full report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
