PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly traded winger Tanner Pearson to the Vancouver Canucks in a last-minute deal before the trade deadline.
In return, the Pens will receive defenseman Erik Gudbranson.
BREAKING: The @penguins have traded Tanner Pearson to Vancouver for defenseman Erik Gudbranson.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) February 25, 2019
This is a breaking story and will be updated once more details are released. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for a full report.
