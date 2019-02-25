  • Pens trade Tanner Pearson to Vancouver for defensman

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly traded winger Tanner Pearson to the Vancouver Canucks in a last-minute deal before the trade deadline.

    In return, the Pens will receive defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

    This is a breaking story and will be updated once more details are released. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for a full report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories