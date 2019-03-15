  • Attorney general's office getting involved in sudden Art Institute closure

    PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is trying to help students impacted by the sudden closure of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

    AG Josh Shapiro’s office is encouraging anyone who feels like they were subjected to unfair or deceptive practices to file a complaint.

    Channel 11 first reported last month when the school started abruptly started laying off staff.

    Even after the school filed paperwork with the State Department Education saying it was shutting down, graduating seniors were expecting to finish the semester.

    Last Friday, an email was sent saying the school had closed for good.

    Some other schools including CCAC and Robert Morris University are stepping up to help students.

