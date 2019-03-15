PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is trying to help students impacted by the sudden closure of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
AG Josh Shapiro’s office is encouraging anyone who feels like they were subjected to unfair or deceptive practices to file a complaint.
⚠️ STUDENTS ⚠️— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) March 15, 2019
If you attended any of these for-profit universities throughout Western PA, reach out to my Office:
• Art Institute of Pittsburgh
• Art Institute of Pittsburgh Online
• Argosy University Online
We are here and ready to help.
Channel 11 first reported last month when the school started abruptly started laying off staff.
Even after the school filed paperwork with the State Department Education saying it was shutting down, graduating seniors were expecting to finish the semester.
Last Friday, an email was sent saying the school had closed for good.
Some other schools including CCAC and Robert Morris University are stepping up to help students.
To contact the Attorney General’s office go to its website HERE.
