DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Beaver County man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he ran two women over with his car, one of them was his own mother.
Troopers said Colin Duffy showed up to a home in Darlington Township with a baton looking for his girlfriend. He had his mother as a passenger in the vehicle.
Channel 11 Amy Marcinkiewicz is speaking with family members - and she was the only reporter there to capture Duffy in police custody. See the exclusive video on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
According to troopers, the homeowner had no idea who he was didn’t know him or his girlfriend. She retrieved a shot gun to get Duffy off her property.
Police say that’s when Duffy got back in his car, put it in reverse and ran the woman over. Duffy's mother happened to be outside the vehicle at the time and she was also injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen involved in drive-by shooting before Antwon Rose was shot pleads guilty
- Postal Service celebrates 'Sesame Street' with Forever stamps
- Police honor cancer-stricken K-9 with final ride through town
- VIDEO: Dog jumps on bed, alerts man to fire that destroyed home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}