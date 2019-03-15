PITTSBURGH - Two men are facing charges after they got into an argument that led to one of them being stabbed Thursday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.
The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Penn Avenue.
One of the men involved in the incident told police the argument escalated when a threat was made, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said 33-year-old Brandon Lordeone stabbed Robert Faye several times, including in the neck and head.
Witnesses told investigators Faye was punching Lordeone and was seen holding a liquor bottle over him, the complaint said.
Faye was taken to a hospital, where he had to be sedated because he was drunk and fought with staff, according to the complaint.
Lordeone is charged with aggravated assault. Faye is charged with simple assault.
