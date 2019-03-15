SHALER, Pa. - The treasurer of a local parent-teacher organization has admitted to police that she stole more than $25,000 from the PTO bank account and a dance school funded by the organization.
Rebecca Hirt is accused of takinng the money from the Burchfield Primary School PTO. According to a criminal complaint, Hirt used the money because she said she became “overwhelmed by debt.”
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke reached out to the Shaler School District and she is going through the criminal complaint - for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
