    SHALER, Pa. - The treasurer of a local parent-teacher organization has admitted to police that she stole more than $25,000 from the PTO bank account and a dance school funded by the organization.

    Rebecca Hirt is accused of takinng the money from the Burchfield Primary School PTO. According to a criminal complaint, Hirt used the money because she said she became “overwhelmed by debt.” 

