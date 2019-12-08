  • Family, friends collecting donations for little boy whose father died in crash

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Community organizations were collecting presents for the son of a man who died after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Brookline Boulevard in October.

    Austin Fike, 22, had a 2-year-old son. Fike's family and friends put together a list of items they said would help put a smile on his son's face for the holidays.

    "It's nice to see Brookline get together and do things for different people," one woman said.

    "It's just great to see the community spirit and seeing people just helping out. Because people here actually care," Jaison Viglietta said.

    People can also drop off toys from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

