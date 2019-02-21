BADEN, Pa. - Families have been told to leave after bricks started falling from their apartment complex.
Only Channel 11 was there, as restoration cruise showed up to fix the problem and Baden, Beaver County.
For the past few days of bricks have fallen from the complex on State Street causing officials to shut down a road and put up a sign that the building is not safe.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to officials about how they’re going to fix the problem and when that might happen.
