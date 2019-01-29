  • Bats force closure of Louisiana high school

    By: Ryan Emerson

    A Louisiana high school has been closed after hundreds of bats got into the building.

    Vermilion Parish school officials say the bats were flying around Gueydan High School, forcing them to close the school Monday and Tuesday.

    Experts said the plan was to allow the bats to leave the building on their own and then seal any openings to prevent them from flying in again.

    Superintendent Jerome Puyau says after the bats vacate the premises, the building will be cleaned.

    No word on when the campus will reopen.

