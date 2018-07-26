EMERALD ISLE, N.C. - Dozens of people on the beach at Emerald Isle formed a human chain in an effort to pull people out of rough waters on Wednesday.
Officials said a girl initially got caught in a rip current and when two men tried to help her, they also got caught in the current.
Emerald Isle town officials said 41-year-old Troy Strickland, who was vacationing with his family, drowned. He was pulled from the ocean around 2:30 p.m., and although crews tried to revive him, they were unsuccessful.
The girl was safely rescued.
The video Shane Gentry provided to news outlets shows beachgoers lined up arm-in-arm and attempting to pull people from the rough water.
Gentry said, "It was nuts. I've never seen anything like it."
Morehead City fire officials confirmed there were multiple water rescues Wednesday between Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach due to strong rip currents.
Red flags remain in place at the beach and authorities are encouraging people to stay out of the water.
