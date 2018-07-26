0 Police identify woman they say struck man with car while aiming for someone else

McKEESPORT, Pa. - 1:38 P.M. UPDATE: Police arrested Jakiia Williams, 32, after they say she unintentionally ran a man over while trying to hit someone else.

Williams was involved in an argument with someone when she got into her car and attempted to hit that person, police said. She missed her target, but struck the 72-year-old man on the sidewalk, police said.

Police also said a bystander fired a gun in the vicinity, possibly at Williams' car, but there was no ballistic evidence.

A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police said.

The man, 72, was struck about 2:45 a.m. at Harrison Village. He suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

People who know the victim said the man was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene, but it’s unclear whether they are connected to the incident, sources told Channel 11’s Mike Holden.

The driver of the car, which sustained front-end damage, was taken into custody. At this point, no charges have been filed against the woman, police said.

