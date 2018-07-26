  • Woman barricaded in Etna home, police surround house

    ETNA, Pa. - A woman has barricaded herself in an Etna home, and police have surrounded the house.

    Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed the police situation in the 100 block of Elm Street.

