ETNA, Pa. - A woman has barricaded herself in an Etna home, and police have surrounded the house.
Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed the police situation in the 100 block of Elm Street.
Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News for updates to this breaking story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman, young son unresponsive when pulled from house fire
- Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- RAW VIDEO: Explosion outside U.S. embassy in China
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}