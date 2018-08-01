BEAVER, Pa. - Authorities have charged a Beaver County doctor with writing thousands of illegal opiate prescriptions.
Dr. Paul Hoover has offices in Coraopolis and Beaver.
A just-unsealed federal grand jury indictment says Hoover wrote scripts for more than 80,000 pills, including fentanyl methadone and oxycodone, over a three-year period.
