Man charged with human trafficking for trying to recruit teen into porn industry

NORTH STRABANE TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man is facing human trafficking charges for trying to recruit a teenager into the pornography business, North Strabane police said.
Kevin Newell is accused of texting with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl from Canonsburg.
According to a criminal complaint, Newell told the girl he would take her to Europe and Asia in order to make her famous in the pornography industry. He also told her he frequently travels to the Pittsburgh area and would be able to meet in person.
The girl was actually an undercover police officer.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is working to learn whether Newell has any ties to our area - and she's speaking to the local detective who helped crack the case for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
