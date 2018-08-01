0 Diocese of Harrisburg IDs 71 alleged sex abusers, cites failure of bishops

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)

— The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.

Bishop Ron Gainer issued a public apology Wednesday for the abuse and said the church's bishops shared the blame, having responded inadequately to all the allegations.

As a result, the name of every bishop since 1947 will be removed from church facilities in the diocese.

Here’s the list from the diocese of Harrisburg pt. 1 of 2 @witfnews pic.twitter.com/0nekzMti6z — Brett Sholtis (@BrettSholtis) August 1, 2018

Here’s tweet 2 of 2 containing the list on the handout from the diocese @witfnews pic.twitter.com/sNPMd0A1my — Brett Sholtis (@BrettSholtis) August 1, 2018

“It is long past due for the Diocese of Harrisburg to make public the names of predator priests within the Catholic Church,” said Joe Grace, spokesman for Attorney General Shapiro. “Their proclamations today only come after intense public pressure and in the face of the imminent release of the Grand Jury report exposing decades of child abuse and cover up.”

The Harrisburg Diocese issued its findings just days after the state Supreme Court said a nearly 900-page grand jury report on sex abuse in six dioceses, including Harrisburg, can be made public later this month.

STORY: Top court outlines steps toward release of grand jury report on child sex abuse

Harrisburg is now the second diocese to get ahead of the grand jury report. The Erie Diocese in April identified more than 50 priests and lay people accused of child sexual abuse.

TRENDING NOW:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.