BEAVER, Pa. - A Beaver County mother is charged with endangering the welfare of her children.
Police say the 38-year-old woman overdosed while her two children, both under the age of 11, were inside the house.
At the same time, the woman's boyfriend also overdosed and did not survive, according to police.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is learning about a troubling trend of overdoses in the area. Watch her live report on 11 News at 6 for what to be on the lookout for.
