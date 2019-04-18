Man falls into garbage truck, loses prosthetic leg when dumpster picked up

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A man fell into the back of a garbage truck when it picked up the dumpster in which he was sleeping early Thursday morning in McKees Rocks, officials said.
After the man was tossed into the back of the truck about 2 a.m. along Munson Avenue, he realized his prosthetic lower leg was missing, McKees Rocks Fire Chief Nick Radoycis said.
The man searched for his prosthetic leg for about 30 minutes before police ordered him to stop. He was then taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The man searched for his prosthetic leg for about 30 minutes before police ordered him to stop. He was then taken to a hospital to be checked out.
“We did not find the leg, so they’re gonna take a look once they get out to the trash dump,” Radoycis said.
