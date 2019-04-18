Abby Lee Miller vented frustration at the medical professionals who treated her in a recent Instagram post. The star of "Dance Moms" has been battling Burkitt lymphoma and says it should have been diagnosed sooner than it was.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of violent road rage incident on Liberty Bridge
- Steelers full schedule released, Week 1 on Channel 11 at New England Patriots
- Teen flown to hospital after gymnastics accident in Moon
- VIDEO: Girl shaken as baby dies nearly 14 years later; father charged with homicide
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
On Wednesday, the 52-year-old revealed a picture of a long scar on her back. She got it after surgery for an infection that ended up paralyzing her from the neck down.
Miller had to go through ten rounds of chemotherapy and said it took her months to sit up and crawl.
She currently has to use a wheelchair to get around but says, "maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk."
One year ago today ~ I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma. I endured ten rounds of chemo therapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times! Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk. Why didn’t the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that’s why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say! Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal. For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal “Doctor” who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER “Doctor Hollywood” who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days - STOP practicing! Please 🙏🏻
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}