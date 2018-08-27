Beaver High School principal put on paid administrative leave

BEAVER, Pa. - The Beaver Area High School principal was not on the job Monday as students went back for their first day.
Channel 11 confirmed with Superintendent Dr. Carrie Rowe that she placed Steve Wellendorf on paid administrative leave.
Rowe said she doesn't know how long the leave will last or what the outcome will be.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz will have a LIVE report after working to learn why the principal is on paid leave, tonight on Channel 11 news at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- High school track star shot in head, dies on day he was to leave home for Penn State
- Georgia Tech pulls job offer because applicant committed felonies as teen
- Steelers trading for Raiders wide receiver
- VIDEO: Bleach, glass bottle thrown at neighbors -- including baby -- during neighbor dispute
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}