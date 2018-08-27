  • Beaver High School principal put on paid administrative leave

    BEAVER, Pa. - The Beaver Area High School principal was not on the job Monday as students went back for their first day.

    Channel 11 confirmed with Superintendent Dr. Carrie Rowe that she placed Steve Wellendorf on paid administrative leave.

    Rowe said she doesn't know how long the leave will last or what the outcome will be.

