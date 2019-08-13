OKLAHOMA BOROUGH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police troopers are asking for the public's help finding a truck that was seen in the parking area shortly before an intense fire destroyed the Belvedere hotel.
It's been more than three weeks since the historic hotel was destroyed, but investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Last week, police asked for help identifying two men seen on camera in the area of the hotel around the same time the fire started.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko has been covering this story since the day of the fire and will have a live report on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}