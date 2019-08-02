OKLAHOMA BOROUGH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police troopers are asking for the public's help identifying two men seen on security camera footage shortly before an intense fire destroyed an old hotel.
Investigators released the video on social media, posting that the two men disappear from the camera's view near the old Belvedere Hotel "a short time before it caught fire."
Troopers did not say the men were suspects or persons of interest, but hope they may have seen something that would help with the investigation.
Fire officials have said the fire that burned the historic former hotel is suspicious since no one was living in the building and there were no utilities hooked up.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.
