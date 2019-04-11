BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - State Police have I-70 westbound closed between the Fallowfield and Bentleyville exits due to a crash.
Channel 11 has learned there is a crash in that area.
This is a breaking story. We will update this story as more details become available.
