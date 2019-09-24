HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Best Buy will be closing its store at the Waterfront in Homestead.
The last day for the store will be Nov. 2, a spokeswoman for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) confirmed. The company did not give a reason for closing the specific store, instead saying that they were choosing instead to invest in other stores in the region.
Pittsburgh Business Times
