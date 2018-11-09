Wiretap leads to major drug bust, arrest of 2 men

Two men are facing felony charges after an investigation using a wiretap led a major drug bust, according to a release from the Attorney General Josh Shapirosoffice.
This week, agents monitored a cell phone used by Sharron Fields, 49. As a result of the conversation, Keith Quarles, 59, was stopped by officers in Wilkinsburg after meeting with Fields, according to the attorney general's office.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is working to learn more about the investigation leading up to the bust, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
Quarles was in possession of one gram of crack cocaine.
Agents then stopped Fields, who was also in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine, according to the release. Agents also recovered almost $20,000 in cash in Fields' car.
Search warrants were then executed on three homes with which Fields was associated, one in the 200 block of Stotler Road in Pittsburgh, one in the 9900 block of Frankstown Road in Pittsburgh and one in the 600 block of North Avenue in Wilkinsburg, the release said.
Agents seized one kilogram of cocaine, almost $97,000 in cash, money containers and packaging material, drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, a .9 mm Taurus semi-automatic weapon and ammunition.
Fields and Quarles are charged with corrupt organization, possession and possession with intent to deliver.
Fields bail is set at $50,000.
Preliminary hearings for both men are set for Nov. 19.
