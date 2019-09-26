McCANDLESS, Pa. - A 23-acre site in North Hills that has been vacant for years could soon see new life.
McCandless council approved plans to replace two vacant buildings along Blazier Drive with a mixed-use development, Channel 11's news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The development, being called McCandless Square, would include a personal care home, duplexes and a retail center, according to TribLIVE.
The site used to be home to the Trader Horn department store and Bally's fitness center. It's the same location where a Walmart supercenter had been proposed but was rejected by residents.
