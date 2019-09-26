  • Possible pot brownies, other desserts discovered at a Pittsburgh high school

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools are investigating after possible marijuana-laced desserts were discovered at a high school.

    Channel 11 has learned marijuana may have been baked into what appeared to be brownies and Rice Krispies Treats at Taylor Allderdice High School.

    The discovery was made on the same day Gov. Tom Wolf announces his support for legalizing marijuana for adults over the age of 18.

    Sources told Channel 11 that two, possibly three, students were caught selling brownies and Rice Krispies Treats, possibly laced with marijuana.

    Details on how the alleged incident was discovered is unclear, but a district spokesperson told Channel 11 the snacks have been sent for testing, and the investigation is ongoing.

     

