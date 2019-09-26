PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools are investigating after possible marijuana-laced desserts were discovered at a high school.
Channel 11 has learned marijuana may have been baked into what appeared to be brownies and Rice Krispies Treats at Taylor Allderdice High School.
Breaking: investigation underway at Pgh high school after rice crispies treats and brownies possibly laced with marijuana being sold by students. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) September 25, 2019
The discovery was made on the same day Gov. Tom Wolf announces his support for legalizing marijuana for adults over the age of 18.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigation into Mac Miller's death leads to another arrest
- Transcript memo: Trump asked Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate Bidens
- Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- VIDEO: Coast Guard stops submarine with $165 million of cocaine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Sources told Channel 11 that two, possibly three, students were caught selling brownies and Rice Krispies Treats, possibly laced with marijuana.
Details on how the alleged incident was discovered is unclear, but a district spokesperson told Channel 11 the snacks have been sent for testing, and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}