    Bishop David Zubik has announced several changes regarding six schools in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

    • St. Malachy School in Kennedy Township will merge with Holy Trinity School in Robinson Township. The new school will be named Archangel Gabriel School, with K-8 classes at the Holy Trinity site and the preschool at St. Malachy.
    • St. John Bosco Academy in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood and St. Agnes School in West Mifflin will close.
    • Following considerable discussion, St. Raphael School in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood and St. Sylvester School in Brentwood Borough will remain open for the 2019-20 academic year.

    "The diocese will facilitate meetings of parents with principals from nearby Catholic elementary schools and assure them of opportunities to continue a Catholic education for their child,” Zubik said.

    According to a release, the diocese is forming a South Region that will be made up of 14 schools serving 21 parish groupings as part of an ongoing regionalization plan. This is following the establishment of a Pittsburgh-East region this year.

