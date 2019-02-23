SWISSVALE, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are investigating an early-morning shooting in Swissvale.
According to a news release, a 21-year-old man arrived at a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.
Dispatchers had received a report of shots fired on South Braddock Avenue around 1:55 a.m.
Police found several bullet casings in a yard on Cheyenne Street, which intersects with South Braddock.
The victim was driven to the hospital in a car that was riddled with bullet holes, according to the release.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. They can also be reached via their social media sites.
