    SWISSVALE, Pa. - Police in Allegheny County are investigating an early-morning shooting in Swissvale.

    According to a news release, a 21-year-old man arrived at a Pittsburgh hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

    Dispatchers had received a report of shots fired on South Braddock Avenue around 1:55 a.m.

    Police found several bullet casings in a yard on Cheyenne Street, which intersects with South Braddock.

    The victim was driven to the hospital in a car that was riddled with bullet holes, according to the release.

    Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. They can also be reached via their social media sites.

