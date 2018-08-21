Bishop Zubik will decide on future of Cardinal Wuerl's name on North Catholic High School

PITTSBURGH - Bishop David Zubik will decide whether to remove Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s name from North Catholic High School this week.
In a one-on-one interview with Channel 11, Rev. Nick Vaskov said the Pittsburgh Diocese is waiting for a formal recommendation from North Catholic’s Board of Directors.
That recommendation will be forwarded to a diocesan group that oversees Catholic schools before going to the Bishop for a final decision.
The grand jury report on clergy sex abuse in Diocese across Pennsylvania was very critical of then Bishop Wuerl’s role in not properly handling abuse complaints against priests.
He spent 18 years as Bishop of the Pittsburgh Diocese.
