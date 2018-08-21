  • University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found dead: reports

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Authorities believe they have found the body of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished last month after going for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, according to multiple reports.

    Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa confirmed to The Associated Press that investigators found a body on Tuesday morning that they believe to be that of Tibbetts, 20. Willey told the AP one of Tibbetts’ close family friends told him about the discovery.

    Media outlets, including Fox News, also reported Tibbetts' body was found Tuesday.

    Authorities did not immediately confirm the reports. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will hold a news conference to discuss the Tibbetts case at 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, KCRG reported.

    Tibbetts, 20, was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a town with a population of about 1,400 in central Iowa. Investigators said she was last seen on a routine jog through the streets of the city. It’s unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s brother, who have said they were both out of town.

    A massive search was launched after her disappearance. Authorities received thousands of tips.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

