Authorities believe they have found the body of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished last month after going for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, according to multiple reports.
Related Headlines
Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa confirmed to The Associated Press that investigators found a body on Tuesday morning that they believe to be that of Tibbetts, 20. Willey told the AP one of Tibbetts’ close family friends told him about the discovery.
Download the Channel 11 News app for alerts on this and other breaking news.
Media outlets, including Fox News, also reported Tibbetts' body was found Tuesday.
BREAKING NEWS: Body believed to be missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found, two sources tell Fox News https://t.co/8CXhNr6cQA— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 21, 2018
Authorities did not immediately confirm the reports. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will hold a news conference to discuss the Tibbetts case at 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, KCRG reported.
Tibbetts, 20, was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a town with a population of about 1,400 in central Iowa. Investigators said she was last seen on a routine jog through the streets of the city. It’s unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s brother, who have said they were both out of town.
A massive search was launched after her disappearance. Authorities received thousands of tips.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Colorado father charged with killing pregnant wife, two daughters, says wife killed children
- Abuse victim takes own life after Pittsburgh Diocese cut off payments for counseling
- Family of North Shore stabbing victim says he was in wrong place at wrong time
- VIDEO: Teen Glad He "Made It To See 17" Killed One Hour After Social Media Post
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}