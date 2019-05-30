  • Black bear spotted in North Versailles prompts police warning

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Police in North Versailles are warning residents about a black bear in the area.

    According to a Facebook post, the black bear was seen in the Green Valley area. 

    The bear was last seen entering the wooded area behind the fire department.

    Police have alerted the Pennsylvania State Game Commission.

    Police also want to remind residents to not leave food outside because it could attract the animal.

