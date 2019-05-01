Blasting taking place near Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Blasting activities will take place Wednesday near Pittsburgh International Airport, and they could occur for as many as four days depending on weather.
The blasts, which are for rock excavation at the site of the Pittsburgh Airport Innovation Campus that’s under development, will happen around noon each day, airport officials said.
An audible public alert will go off during blast sequences, with a warning signal prior to detonation. Another signal will be sounded to give the “all clear” after the blast area is inspected.
“Surrounding areas are expected to hear little to no sound from the blasting process itself,” according to a news release from the airport.
During the blasts, traffic exiting the airport will be stopped for about five minutes.
