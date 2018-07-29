  • Body armor donated to Castle Shannon K-9 officer

    CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - K-9 Dixon of the Castle Shannon Police Department is going to receive a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from a nonprofit organization.

    The organization is called "Vested Interest in K9s, Inc." It's a charity in Massachusets whose mission is to provide the vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other related agencies across the country. 

    They have provided over 3,000 protective vests across the U.S.

    Dixon's vest is sponsored by John Krolikowski of Trebuchet Consulting, LLC.

    The vest is expected to arrive within 8-10 weeks. 

