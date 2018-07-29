  • Teen killed when shots fired into group watching fight

    A teenager was shot and killed in Kennedy Township Saturday afternoon.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jassin Al-Maleky, 18, of McKees Rocks.

    Sources told Channel 11 he was a recent graduate of Sto-Rox High School

    Allegheny County Police said Al-Maleky died at a hospital after being found in a yard by first responders in the 100 block of Kennedy Lane with a gunshot wound.

    Police said Al-Maleky went to watch two young men fight on Kennedy Drive. Several other people were also there.

    During the fight, someone opened fire into the group of people watching and Al-Maleky was struck, according to police.

    Police said he ran to a nearby yard, where paramedics attempted to save him.

    All of the people present at the time of the fight have been identified.

    Police are still investigating.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. 

     

