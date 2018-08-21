  • Police investigating whether North Shore deadly stabbing was racially motivated

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are now investigating what they believe to be the racist hate speech of the man who is accused of murdering a young black man on the North Shore Sunday.

    Joden Rocco was charged with homicide in the fatal stabbing of Dulane Cameron.

    Police are now investigating Facebook posts where Rocco espoused racist hate speech against African-Americans. 

    Investigators are also looking at one specific Instagram video where Rocco is allegedly using the N-word several times and appears to be looking for a fight, just hours before he allegedly murdered Cameron.

