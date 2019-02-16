BELLEVUE, Pa. - A body was found in Bellevue on Friday.
Police said they received a call from two juveniles around 5:38 p.m. who found the body in a wooded area near railroad property in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and Bellevue Station.
Police said it appears the body has been there for a while.
No found play is suspected at this time.
Rail traffic was stopped at the time but has since resumed.
