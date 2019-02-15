  • 2 injured after car crashes into West Mifflin Arby's

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A car has crashed into the West Mifflin Arby's and police are on the scene.

    A Channel 11 viewer sent in a photo that shows the car fully inside the restaurant after apparently being driven through the doorway.

    According to police on the scene the driver was taken to the hospital and two people inside suffered minor injuries. It's unclear at this point what caused the crash.

