PITTSBURGH - A body was found inside a duplex after a fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Investigators remained on the scene for hours on Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.
The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
"Whenever you're not certain if this was an accidental fire or anything else, you would absolutely treat it as a crime scene, so that is routine and that would happen anywhere," said Pittsburgh police Cmdr. Mike Pilyih.
Active scene here on Washington Boulevard in Larimer. There was a duplex fire. Working to learn more @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ScjLDV92FP— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) July 12, 2018
