  • Body found inside duplex that caught fire

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A body was found inside a duplex after a fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

    Investigators remained on the scene for hours on Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.

    We're working to find out exactly what happened, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

    "Whenever you're not certain if this was an accidental fire or anything else, you would absolutely treat it as a crime scene, so that is routine and that would happen anywhere," said Pittsburgh police Cmdr. Mike Pilyih.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories