PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is one of several cities across the country participating Monday in what's being called the "Fake crisis, no racist wall" protest.
Channel 11 News spoke with people who will be involved in the protest in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, including the group Women's March on Washington -- Pittsburgh.
“Although not every American family came here as an immigrant family, most did.” Tracy Baton, director of Women's March on Pittsburgh, said.
Dozens attended the rally holding signs protesting the wall, calling it unnecessary and unconstitutional.
The rally featured speakers, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.
Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with protesters and learning what message they're hoping to send to the president - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
