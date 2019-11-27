  • Both people mover trains at Pittsburgh airport working again after issue

    Updated:

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE: Both people mover trains at Pittsburgh International Airport are back up and running after an issue early Wednesday morning, an airport spokesperson said just before 7 a.m.

    ORIGINAL STORY: One of the people mover trains is down at Pittsburgh International Airport Wednesday morning as Thanksgiving travel ramps up.

    An airport spokesperson said one of the two trains was down for scheduled maintenance, which is done every night between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., when the other stopped running.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is getting new information from the airport. LIVE updates from the Breaking News Desk on what travelers need to know -- on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

    It is unclear what caused the second train to stop running, the spokesperson said. The initial outage happened about 4:30 a.m. and lasted about 15 minutes, but it is out of service while crews work on it.

    As of 6 a.m., the train that had been down for maintenance is the only one operating, according to the spokesperson.

    The trains carry travelers to the airport’s terminals.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories