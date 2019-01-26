Boy, 10, in critical condition after becoming pinned under van in Polish Hill

PITTSBURGH - A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he became pinned beneath a van on Friday night outside a Polish Hill recreation center.
A police spokeswoman said, around 8:40 p.m., the boy somehow fell in underneath the van, which was in the parking lot of the West Penn Recreation Center on 30th Street.
Twelve children and an adult were boarding the van when the incident occurred.
The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in critical condition, she said. He was conscious and talking.
Police initially gave the boy's age as 7, but later updated their information to say he's 10.
