PITTSBURGH - A 14-year-old boy who loves police received a special send-off from his friends in blue as he left UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Josh, given the nickname “Trooper Josh,” was born with a neurological condition called Krabbe disease and came to Pittsburgh a few weeks ago for treatment, police said.
As he recovered in the hospital from surgery, officers visited him and brought cake and balloons to cheer him up.
When it came time for Josh to leave the hospital and head home, he got a police escort.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert tweeted a video of Josh’s escort from the hospital. He said many people showed up to say goodbye, and Josh's Pennsylvania State Police friends made sure he made it home safely.
14 year-old Trooper Josh made such a big impression on our @PghPolice officer's during his stay at @ChildrensPgh Hospital that many showed up to say goodbye & give him an escort out of @CityPGH. His @PAStatePolice friends made sure he made it home safely. Best of luck, Josh! pic.twitter.com/JOyWtvLuAV— Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) June 18, 2019
Thankful we had a chance to get to know Trooper Josh while he was in @CityPGH for surgery at @ChildrensPgh. A true inspiration to everyone he met the last 2 weeks. We suprised Josh today with a big send-off of @PghPolice officers who wished him well. #TrooperJosh @PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/4paOjpBzRn— Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) June 16, 2019
