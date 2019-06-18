  • Boy who loves police surprised with escort from Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A 14-year-old boy who loves police received a special send-off from his friends in blue as he left UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

    Josh, given the nickname “Trooper Josh,” was born with a neurological condition called Krabbe disease and came to Pittsburgh a few weeks ago for treatment, police said.

    As he recovered in the hospital from surgery, officers visited him and brought cake and balloons to cheer him up.

    When it came time for Josh to leave the hospital and head home, he got a police escort.

    Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert tweeted a video of Josh’s escort from the hospital. He said many people showed up to say goodbye, and Josh's Pennsylvania State Police friends made sure he made it home safely.

