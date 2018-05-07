  • Boyfriend of missing Westmoreland County woman has 'been crying over her'

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The estranged boyfriend of a missing Westmoreland County woman was back in court Monday on unrelated charges.

    Thomas Stanko faces several traffic charges in connection with a January incident.

    Channel 11 spoke with his attorney outside the magistrate’s office.

    Attorney David Shrager said his client doesn’t know where Cassandra Gross is and has been crying over her since her disappearance.

    Gross disappeared over a month ago.

    Picture of Cassandra Gross. She was reported missing by her family. (4/18/18)
    Gross Family

