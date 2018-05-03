0 11 things to know about missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross

LATROBE, Pa. - Police continue to search Cassandra Gross, the Latrobe woman who has been missing since April 7.

Here are the 11 things you need to know about Cassandra Gross.

1. Cassandra Edlyn Gross is 51 years old and is from the Edgewater Village in Latrobe.

2. Gross is a mother. She had just returned home from visiting her son for Easter.

State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Westmoreland County. Cassandra Edlyn Gross, 51, from Edgewater Village in Latrobe was last heard from on Saturday 4/7. Pennsylvania State Police

3. Gross was last heard from on April 7, after talking with her mother on the phone. Her mother reported her missing three days later.

4. Gross has a blind dog that was found on the side of Beatty Country Road.

5. Gross drove a Mitsubishi Outlander that was later found burned near railroad tracks in Twin Lakes Park on April 10.

RELATED STORIES:

6. Pennsylvania State Police searched two homes connected to an estranged boyfriend, Thomas Stanko. He has not been named a suspect.

7. Stanko’s attorney, David Shrager, told Channel 11 Stanko's last interaction with Gross was a text he sent when he and Gross were supposed to go to the mall together. Stanko says that went unanswered. Stanko is in the Westmoreland County jail on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Gross.

Thomas Stanko

8. Family and friends are thinking the worst. "I think something bad has happened to her," said Kathie Gross, her mother.

9. Friends describe Gross a happy person with a bubbly personality.

10. People in Latrobe have been posting flyers with Gross’ picture, hoping someone comes forward with information.

11. Gross’ family posted a warning about a possible scammer who may be trying to capitalize on her case. The scammer said Gross was kidnapped and being held for ransom, asked for $2,000 to be sent Western Union. Police are investigating.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.