BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. - Allegheny County Police have charged a man with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and strangulation after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Locust Street in Braddock Hills just before noon Monday for the alleged assault.
The 58-year-old female victim had multiple stab wounds to the neck. She was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Detectives said the found the suspect, 56-year-old Lewis Hawkins, sitting on a bench outside the apartment building with blood on his clothing.
Police said Hawkins had slept in the victim's apartment the night before. In the morning, an argument happened and Hawkins allegedly became violent toward the woman.
The victim was able to call for help by pulling an alarm inside the building. When a staff member responded, they were able to interrupt the assault.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is working to learn more about this alleged assault and will have a full report on 11 News at 5.
