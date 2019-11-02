BRADDOCK, Pa. - A police chief in Allegheny County was arrested after a domestic incident turned violent, according to police documents.
Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins is facing charges of domestic violence simple assault after an incident involving his 20-year-old girlfriend overnight Friday.
Police said Collins' girlfriend, who we are not identifying, told officers that a fight between she and Collins had gotten physical at their home on Centre Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Emergency responders first took the call from the woman, who said she had locked herself in the bathroom because Collins hit her in the face.
According to a police criminal complaint, the woman said Collins, 59, struck her in the face and "grabbed her about the neck" during an argument about their daughter. The woman also told police
Collins threw a kitchen chair at her, but it didn't hit her.
When officers spoke with Collins, he told them he only "shoved her" to keep her from hitting him. However, he did admit to grabbing her at some point during "the tussle."
Police said the woman had a swollen, bleeding cut on her bottom lip.
Collins was arrested and is being charged with domestic violence simple assault by physical menace.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz has more on the violent incident – on 11 News at 6.
