PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly fined $75,000 for violating an NFL injury policy according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The #Steelers have been fined $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin fined $25,000 for violating the NFL Injury Report Policy by not accurately listing QB Ben Roethlisberger on the practice report prior to the team's Week 2 game against #Seahawks, per me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019
Ben Roethlisberger was injured after throwing a pair of passes on a drive late in the second quarter of a game early in the season against the Seahawks. Mason Rudolph entered the game in relief.
This is not the first time Roethilisberger's injury has resulted in fines from the league. Roethlisberger was fined himself in early October for wearing an Apple Watch while on the sideline.
The Steelers next take the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m.
