  Brentwood pool in dire need of repairs; future in doubt

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - The Brentwood Borough Community Pool is in desperate need of a renovation, but the cost of the work is high. 

    The facility in the borough’s central park area is about 50 years old and needs a new liner, decking and pipe repairs, and more.

    Lindsay Ward talks to officials who say there may no longer be a pool, and why they need the public to help decide, for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

