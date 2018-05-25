Brentwood pool in dire need of repairs; future in doubt

BRENTWOOD, Pa. - The Brentwood Borough Community Pool is in desperate need of a renovation, but the cost of the work is high.
The facility in the borough’s central park area is about 50 years old and needs a new liner, decking and pipe repairs, and more.
Lindsay Ward talks to officials who say there may no longer be a pool, and why they need the public to help decide, for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Joleen Cummings disappearance: Timeline of events
- Woman falls 100+ feet at local state park
- Mystery wolf-like creature stumps experts in Montana
- VIDEO: Weinstein arrested and charged
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}