SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than a year after a violent crash on Route 22 in Salem Township that took the life of a young father, the man accused of hitting his car is now being charged with vehicular homicide.
State police charged Brian Clemons.
They say he had cocaine in his system and ran a red light when he crashed into Charles Hodgkins' car — killing him, and hurting his wife and young daughter.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to the victim’s family about the criminal charges just filed and finding out how this changed their family, forever, for 11 News at 5 p.m.
